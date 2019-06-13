Canada Shames Shoppers With Embarrassing Bags So They Stop Using Plastic!

In an effort to get their customers to reduce waste, a Canadian grocery store came up with what they thought was a great idea. They’ll give out plastic bags emblazoned with logos that shame shoppers for not using reusable ones.

Vancouver’s East West Market says the redesign was to get people thinking, with owner David Lee Kwen noting, “We want to help customers remember their reusable bags in a way that will really stick with them.”

Versions include a giant fake logo for a colon care shop, an adult video emporium, and a wart ointment store!!

But just like the best-laid plans, there’s been an unintended consequence. The bags have gone viral, with many taking to social media to say they want one.

Do you carry a reusable shopping bag? How do you remember to bring it to the store?