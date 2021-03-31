Cancer-Causing Chemical Found In Some Hand Sanitizers

Americans have used a lot of hand sanitizer over the last year – but experts are warning that some types may be linked to cancer.

A recent study found elevated levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in 21 out of the 260 hand sanitizer brands included in the study.

One researcher said he was “shocked” by the results – calling benzene one of “the most well-known” compounds linked to cancer.

Many brands including Purell, the largest maker of hand sanitizer, contained no benzene. The lab behind the study plan to lobby the FDA to recall the benzene-heavy products.

How do you choose which hand sanitizer to use?

