Candidates Swapping Small Leads in Important Races

With the first precincts reporting, the results show Governor Rick Scott and Democratic competitor for U.S. Senate, incumbent candidate Bill Nelson, flipping back and forth for a slight lead over 50 percent.

The same can be said in the gubernatorial race between Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum, who is currently the mayor of Tallahassee.

Another popular race in South Florida is the one for the U.S. House District 27 seat, where former University of Miami President Donna Shalala, representing the Democrats, is currently leading Republican candidate Maria Elvira Salazar, about 52 to 45 percent.

This is a developing story from 850 WFTL.