‘Candy Cane Lane’ Trailer Gives Eddie Murphy An Epic Christmas

Prime Video holiday comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’ has dropped a teaser trailer for the film.

The movie stars Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

Murphy plays Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town.

The film begins streaming globally on December 1st.

