Candy Cane Tootsie Pops Are Back!

If you’re looking for a small gift that will leave a big smile, Tootsie Pops have you covered.
The Candy Cane Tootsie Pops are back!
It’s the best of both worlds with chocolate and peppermint together.
The tootsie pops look like real candy canes with stripes and all.
Pop those Candy Cane Tootsie Pops in a mug and they make the perfect gift!
You can find them at Target, Amazon and other retailers.
Have you tried the Candy Cane Tootsie Pops?

 

