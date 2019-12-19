Candy Cane Tootsie Pops Are Back!

View this post on Instagram

Candy Cane Tootsie Pops! Can’t say I’ve seen these before. Have you? 🍭 . P.S. Sorry for the awful pic, but this wrinkly, crinkly, shiny bag was impossible to photograph under fluorescent Target lights!📸 . . . . @tootsieroll #tootsiepop #candycane #candycanes #candytime #threesnackateers #sucker #suckers #candystore #candylover #foodfinds #foodhunt #peppermint #targetfinds