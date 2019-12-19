If you’re looking for a small gift that will leave a big smile, Tootsie Pops have you covered.
The Candy Cane Tootsie Pops are back!
It’s the best of both worlds with chocolate and peppermint together.
The tootsie pops look like real candy canes with stripes and all.
Pop those Candy Cane Tootsie Pops in a mug and they make the perfect gift!
You can find them at Target, Amazon and other retailers.
Have you tried the Candy Cane Tootsie Pops?
View this post on Instagram
Candy Cane Tootsie Pops! Can’t say I’ve seen these before. Have you? 🍭 . P.S. Sorry for the awful pic, but this wrinkly, crinkly, shiny bag was impossible to photograph under fluorescent Target lights!📸 . . . . @tootsieroll #tootsiepop #candycane #candycanes #candytime #threesnackateers #sucker #suckers #candystore #candylover #foodfinds #foodhunt #peppermint #targetfinds