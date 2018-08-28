Candy Corn Just Got A Makeover

Filled frame of candy corn perfect for the Halloween holiday.

Love it or hate it, candy corn, is a Halloween staple and people aren’t quite sure what to make of the new style of the classic.
Sour Patch Candy Corn just hit the shelves in time for your Halloween parties or candy desk bowls.
Don’t get it twisted either, these aren’t sour patch gummies shaped like candy corn, these are the real deal candy corn wax like candies dusted with sour patch goodness.
