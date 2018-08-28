Candy Corn Just Got A Makeover

Listen, I’m gonna review some Halloween candy in August and ya’ll are just gonna sit there and take it. I got these Sour Patch Kids Candy Corn at Dollar General and am pleasantly surprised at how much I like them. Going with only orange & grape was a bold, bold move, but I’m especially in love with the grape. It has a powdery sweetness and tastes like a sour, kickass version of Big League Chew. The orange is less special but good nonetheless. The best part about this candy corn is that is doesn’t taste remotely close to candy corn. Happy Halloween, ya idiots. I dictate your calendars now. 😈

