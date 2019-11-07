Can't make it to Boston or LA for Lover Fest? Here's another Taylor Swift concert for you

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboTaylor Swift has announced that she'll be promoting her current album Lover next year with two major events called Lover Fest East and Lover Fest West -- one in Boston and one in L.A. But if you can't make it to either one of those events, there's another chance to see her rock the stage next year.

The NCAA has announced that Taylor will headline Capital One JamFest -- part of the 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival -- in Atlanta this April. The three-day free music series runs from April 3-5 in Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park during Men's Final Four weekend.

Taylor will perform on April 5. No other artists have been announced so far, and there's no ticket info as of yet.

According to the NCAA, the show will be Taylor's only U.S. performance outside of the Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East shows. She's part of the event because of her partnership with Capital One.

“We could not be more excited to have Taylor Swift, one of the most successful artists in history, headline this event in 2020 and the unique opportunity to offer this to fans for free,” said Capitol One exec Byron Daub in a statement.

He added that exclusive Capital One cardholder-only benefits will be announced in the coming months.

