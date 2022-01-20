Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Can’t Sleep? Think Purple

If you struggle to get good sleep, you might be looking for a solution.  A new study has the answer:  Just re-paint your bedroom… Purple!!    According to a survey by SleepJunkie, 84% of people with a purple bedroom say they typically slept well.  If you can’t handle purple, try blue . . . it was second with 76% getting good sleep in blue rooms.   On the flipside, don’t paint your bedroom green.  Only 58% of people with green bedrooms sleep well, while 27% say they sleep poorly in green rooms.  You might also want to avoid painting your bedroom yellow, brown, and beige.