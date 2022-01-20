Can’t Sleep? Think Purple

If you struggle to get good sleep, you might be looking for a solution. A new study has the answer: Just re-paint your bedroom… Purple!! According to a survey by SleepJunkie, 84% of people with a purple bedroom say they typically slept well. If you can’t handle purple, try blue . . . it was second with 76% getting good sleep in blue rooms. On the flipside, don’t paint your bedroom green. Only 58% of people with green bedrooms sleep well, while 27% say they sleep poorly in green rooms. You might also want to avoid painting your bedroom yellow, brown, and beige.