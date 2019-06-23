Can’t We Let The Man Rest In Peace?! Another Michael Jackson Documentary Is On The Way.

The life and death of Michael Jackson are the subjects of yet another documentary and this one is called “Killing Michael Jackson.”

The documentary was done in a true crime style and is said to further examine the events that surround Jackson’s death.

Viewers will get the chance to hear from detectives that led the original investigation about what they saw when they first arrived at the scene of Jackson’s death.

“Killing Michael Jackson” premieres this Saturday night at 10 on Quest Red.

Do you still wonder what happened to Michael Jackson? Do you think that a Michael Jackson biopic will ever hit the big screen?