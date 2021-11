The Capitol Christmas tree has been chopped and is currently making its way across the U.S. to Washington, D.C.

Known as the ‘People’s Tree’, the 84-foot white fir was taken from the Six Rivers National Forest along California’s North Coast.

It’s already crossed landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge and will spend this week traveling through California before heading west.

It’s scheduled to arrive in the nation’s capital on Nov. 19th.

What’s the largest Christmas tree you’ve ever seen in person?