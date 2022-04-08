Captain America Comic Sold for More Than $3M

If I’ve learned one thing, comic book fans love nostalgia. That held true when the comic book that first featured Captain America sold at auction for more than $3 million, $3.1 million to be in fact.

The funny thing is, $3.1 million for Captain America Comics No. 1 isn’t even the most someone has shelled out for a first-edition comic book. The first Spider-Man comic sold for $3.6 million back in 2014.

This 45-page first edition comic book features Cap punching Adolph Hitler and fighting against the Nazis.

The sale puts this issue in the top 5 of most-expensive comics ever sold.

Do you still have the comic books from when you were a kid? Do you know someone with an extensive comic collection?