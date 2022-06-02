Captain Jack Sparrow Rides Again

—After 6-weeks of testimony, and 14-hours of deliberation, Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber heard…..

A Virginia jury has awarded Johnny Depp $10.35 million in damages after ruling in favor of the actor in his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury was unanimous in the 3 claims against Heard – the breakdown in damages to Depp: $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, which the state of Virginia caps at $350,000. The jury ruled partially in favor of Heard’s counterclaim against Depp’s lawyer who called her abuse allegations a hoax – she has been awarded $2 million in compensatory damages

In a statement released by Amber she said, “the disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”

Johnny also released a statement saying, “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome, Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that. The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.” Here’s Johnny Depp’s legal team after the verdict