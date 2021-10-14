Captain Kirk Has Done It!

Captain Kirk has gone to space! At 90 years old, William Shatner has become the oldest man in space. Space: the final frontier. William Shatner can now say he’s boldly gone where no man (his age) has gone before. He’s certainly not the first person to visit space, but as of Wednesday, the “Star Trek” veteran is the oldest. At 90, the actor joined Blue Origin, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, for its second human spaceflight. Shatner and three others were launched in a New Shepard rocket from the aerospace company’s West Texas launch site just before 11 a.m. EDT. The crew landed safely back on Earth several minutes later, when Shatner could be heard saying the experience was “unlike anything they described.” All four passengers on board gave a thumbs up to the recovery crew upon landing to indicate they were OK. An emotional Shatner reiterated to Bezos how in awe he was of what he saw and how it prompted him to consider life and death. “What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine,” he said. “I hope I never recover from this.”