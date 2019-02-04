‘Captain Marvel’ Box Office Now Tracking For Monstrous $160 Million Opening

Most think Captain Marvel will make a lot of money at the box office. One month before the movie’s release, the estimated take has gone up. BoxOffice.com thinks Captain Marvel will make $160 million on its opening weekend. That’s up from the original prediction of $140 million. That would make Captain Marvel the second biggest opener for a Marvel Cinematic Universe solo movie placing it behind Black Panther which opened at $202 million last year. Captain Marvel opens on March 8th. What is your favorite solo Marvel movie? Do you think Captain Marvel will land in your top 3?