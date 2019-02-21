“Captain Marvel” Has Positive Early Buzz

Reactions to the first screenings of Captain Marvel have been overwhelmingly positive.

Without giving too much away, film critics and reporters were able to tweet their first impressions.

One person said, “#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero.”

Another viewer tweeted, “#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am.” The movie opens on March 8th.”

Will you be seeing Captain Marvel on the first weekend? Are you happy the first reviews are positive?