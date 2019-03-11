Captain Marvel opened on Friday and is looking to finish the weekend with a box office of $153 million in the US.
Worldwide it is looking to do $455 million.
All weekend totals are not in yet but if Captain Marvel completes the weekend at $153 million or better it would be the 3rd highest opening for a movie in the month of March.
Previous March movie openings are, #1 Beauty and the Beast ($174.8 million) #2 Batman v Superman ($166 million)
Many want to compare Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel which is not a fair comparison. Wonder Woman, a DC Comic movie, opened in the Summer and had competition from Pirates of the Caribbean and Guardians of the Galaxy (the second one). Wonder Woman opening weekend total was $103 million.
Marvel also has a deeper and more loyal fan base than DC Comics so there is a built audience and loyalty to the brand.
Did you see Captain Marvel? What did you think of it?
‘Captain Marvel’ Smashes the Box Office
