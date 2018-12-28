Car Bomb Hits Tourist Bus in Egypt Leaving 2 Dead and Several Injured

Emergency crews in Egypt are currently on the site of a bomb blast that left at least two people dead and 12 others injured.

The incident occurred Friday near the Giza Pyramids in Cairo.

Officials reported that tour bus full of Vietnamese tourist was traveling in the Marioutiyah area when a roadside bomb suddenly went off.

Two Vietnamese tourists were killed during the attack while 10 others including the Egyptian bus driver and the Egyptian tour guide were also injured.

Though Egypt has dealt with Islamic militants for years, mostly in the Sinai Peninsula, this is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.

This is a developing story.