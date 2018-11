Fortunately, no one inside the store was hurt when a woman crashed her SUV through the glass front doors of Zayna’s Mattress & Furniture in Lauderdale Lakes on Thursday. The black Dodge Durango jumped a concrete parking wedge and a sidewalk before busting through the store shortly before noon.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, the driver was taken to Florida Medical Center in stable condition. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.