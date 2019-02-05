Car Dealer’s Son Arrested for Alleged Rape of Unconscious Woman in WPB

(Photo Courtesy PBSO)

39-year-old Edward Napleton Jr is under arrest for an alleged rape of a helpless woman at a hotel near City Place in West Palm Beach.

Napleton is the operational manager for nine car dealerships in Florida and he is now behind bars after police say he raped an unconscious woman at a Marriott Hotel in West Palm Beach.

The arrest report, reveals that surveillance video, DNA and the woman herself, helped police narrow in on Napleton.

Ed Napleton Jr. turned himself in to the Palm Beach County Jail on Sunday night where he was being held on $50,000 bail.

He is charged with one count of sexual battery on a helpless person.

Napleton Automotive operates car dealerships in multiple states including Florida. The company’s website lists three dealerships in Palm Beach County and another four in the Orlando area.

West Palm Beach police say the woman contacted them after she woke up naked in a hotel bed at the Marriott hotel on Okeechobee Boulevard.

She said she was in town on business and had a few glasses of wine but insisted she did not allow anyone inside her hotel room, according to the police report.

Evidence collected from a sexual assault kit indicate Napleton’s DNA was on the woman according to PBSO.