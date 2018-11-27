Car Fire Shuts Down All Southbound Lanes on I-95 in Hobesound

Authorities are working to rectify a car fire that has shut down all lanes on the southbound portion of I-95 in Hobesound.

The car fire is located just south of the Bridge Road exit in Martin County, however, traffic is backed up for miles. It is unclear what caused the fire or when roads will reopen.

To avoid any delays, it has been suggested that travelers exit I-95 before the Bridge Road exit and use Florida’s Turnpike as an alternative.

