Cardi B Blows off Court Appearance to Shoot Music Video in Miami

TMZ is reporting that rapper Cardi B was too busy shooting a music video in Miami to show up for a court hearing in New York City.
She was scheduled to appear in court yesterday on charges relating to a fight at a strip club in Queens last August.
Instead, photos show Cardi B on a beach, body-painted in tiger stripes while filming the video for her new single, “Twerk.”
The New York judge is threatening to issue a bench warrant for her arrest if she doesn’t show up in court on Friday.
[PICS] @IAmCardiB was spotted in Miami with the @CityGirls_QC shooting the #Twerk video.
PHOTOS: https://t.co/1E2MnczOIT pic.twitter.com/5wCmnqnrAH
— Cardi B Network (@cardibnet) December 4, 2018