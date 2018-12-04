Cardi B Blows off Court Appearance to Shoot Music Video in Miami

TMZ is reporting that rapper Cardi B was too busy shooting a music video in Miami to show up for a court hearing in New York City.
She was scheduled to appear in court yesterday on charges relating to a fight at a strip club in Queens last August.
Instead, photos show Cardi B on a beach, body-painted in tiger stripes while filming the video for her new single, “Twerk.”
The New York judge is threatening to issue a bench warrant for her arrest if she doesn’t show up in court on Friday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Body Found As South Florida Woman Remains Missing Mother Arrested After Accidental Shooting of 3-Year-Old Florida Child in Need of Extremely Rare Blood Authorities Search for Three Suspects who Robbed Gas Station Urban Meyer To Leave Ohio State After Rose Bowl Trump Attorneys: Stormy Daniels Owes Nearly $800G in Legal Fees, Penalties
Comments