Career-spanning Slade compilation, 'Cum On Feel the Hitz,' due out in September

BMG

A new Slade compilation titled Cum On Feel the Hitz, featuring all of the singles that the veteran U.K. glam-rock band issued in its home country between 1970 and 1991, will be released on September 25.

The comprehensive 43-track collection will be available as a two-CD set, while a two-LP version featuring 24 songs will be released at the same time. Single-CD and -LP editions will be available exclusively in North America as well.

The retrospective features all six #1 hits Slade scored in the U.K. during the 1970s — “Coz I Luv You,” “Take Me Bak ‘Ome,” “Mama Weer All Crazee Now,” “Cum On Feel the Noize,” “Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me” and the holiday classic “Merry Xmas Everybody.” While none of these singles made much of an impact on the U.S. charts, Quiet Riot‘s cover versions “Mama Weer All Crazee Now” and “Cum On Feel the Noize” became hits in the States during the 1980s.

Slade scored its biggest U.S. hits with “My Oh My” and “Run Runaway,” which peaked at #37 and #20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983 and ’84, respectively. Both of these tracks also appear on the compilation.

You can pre-order Cum On Feel the Hitz now. Here’s the track list for the two-CD version:

CD1

“Cum On Feel the Noize”*

“Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me”*

“Mama Weer All Crazee Now”*

“Coz I Luv You”*

“Take Me Bak ‘Ome”*

“Gudbuy T’Jane”*

“My Friend Stan”*

“Far Far Away”*

“My Oh My”*

“Everyday”*

“The Bangin’ Man”*

“Look Wot You Dun”*

“Thanks for the Memory”*

“Run Runaway”*

“We’ll Bring the House Down”*

“In for a Penny”*

“Let’s Call It Quits”*

“How Does It Feel”*

“All Join Hands”*

“Get Down and Get with It”*

“Radio Wall of Sound”*

CD2

“Lock Up Your Daughters”*

“My Baby Left Me: That’s Alright”

“Gypsy Roadhog”

“(And Now the Waltz) C’est La Vie”

“Myzsterious Mizster Jones”*

“Ruby Red”

“Do You Believe in Miracles”

“Wheels Ain’t Coming Down”

“7 Year Bitch”

“Still the Same”

“The Shape of Things to Come”

“Know Who You Are”

“Nobody’s Fool”

“Burning in the Heat of Love”

“Give Us a Goal”

“Ginny Ginny”

“Sign of the Times”

“Knuckle Sandwich Nancy”

“Ooh La La in L.A.”

“That’s What Friends Are For”

“We Won’t Give In”

“Merry Xmas Everybody”*

* = song appears on two-LP version.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.