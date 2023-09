A career-spanning box set from the late, great Tina Turner will be out later this year.

Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will collect all 55 Turner singles from 1975-2023, on five LPs or three CDs.

The set will include a foreword by Bryan Adams, Turner’s longtime friend and collaborator.

The first single, “Something Beautiful (2023 Version)” was released Friday.

Turner died in May at the age of 83.

Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will be out Nov. 24th.

What made Turner such a captivating performer?