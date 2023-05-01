Carl Palmer “feeling wonderful” following heart procedure

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Carl Palmer is giving fans a health update. As previously reported, the Emerson, Lake & Palmer drummer underwent a successful heart procedure last week, and he’s now shared a video on social media to let fans know how he’s doing.

“I just want you to know I’m back home now, feeling really good,” he says in the clip. “The people at the Brompton hospital were fantastic; the Royal Brompton in London. And my surgeon, Tushar Salukhe — fantastic man.”

Palmer thanked his fans for their support and explained that he’ll be spending a few days recuperating, noting he’s “feeling wonderful,” although he is tired.

And he doesn’t plan on letting his condition stop him from hitting the road, telling fans, “I’m looking forward to seeing all of you — that’s the most important thing — in July; that’s my aim.”

Palmer’s The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer Tour, which has him performing alongside footage of his late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, is set to kick off July 8 in West Jefferson, North Carolina. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at carlpalmer.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.