Carl Palmer recovering after successful heart procedure

Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s Carl Palmer is recovering after undergoing a heart procedure this week. A post on Palmer’s social media accounts reveals that he “underwent a successful ablation procedure to restore sinus rhythm as he was previously in Atrial Fibrillation.”

The post went on to thank Palmer’s doctors and the staff at Sir Reginald Wilson Ward at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, and shared pictures of Palmer before and after the surgery.

Palmer does have some time to recover before he has to get back to work. His The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer Tour, which has him performing alongside footage of his late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, is set to kick off July 8 in West Jefferson, North Carolina. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at carlpalmer.com.

