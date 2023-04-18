Carl Palmer sets dates for The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer Tour

Courtesy of Chipster PR

Carl Palmer is once again hitting the road with his celebration of Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

Just like his late 2022 shows, The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer Tour will have Palmer performing alongside live footage of his late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, who both passed away in 2016.

“The film ELP made of its sold out run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed to make these tours happen,” Palmer shares. “We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance of my band that brings back the magic of ELP.”

The tour is set to kick off July 8 in West Jefferson, North Carolina, wrapping July 29 in Westbury, New York. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at carlpalmer.com.

