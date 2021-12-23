Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy announces new US tour leg for early 2022

Courtesy of Carl Palmer

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, the current band led by Emerson, Lake & Palmer drummer Carl Palmer, has announced plans to launch a second leg of its tour commemorating the legendary British prog-rock group’s 50th anniversary in 2022.

The U.S. trek will get underway with a January 27 show in Jacksonville, Florida, and is mapped out through a February 12-13 engagement at New York City’s famed jazz club The Iridium.

The first three dates of the tour — the Jacksonville gig, and shows on January 29 in Clearwater, Florida, and January 30 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida — are rescheduled concerts from 2021 that also will feature The Alan Parsons Live Project.

The new shows follow ELP Legacy’s 2021 tour leg, which took place in last month.

“Our Fall 2021 tour was first time since the pandemic hit that we were able to be together and perform,” says Palmer. “The response was remarkable and proved to us that live music was in great demand once again. The band and myself cannot wait to get out there once again for the Winter tour.”

The trek features ELP Legacy performing some of Emerson, Lake & Palmer’s most popular material along with a multimedia presentation that includes original artistic film clips and archival career-spanning footage of the famed trio. The band features Palmer joined by Paul Bielatowicz [bee-ell’-uh-TOE-vitch] on guitar and vocals, and Simon Fitzpatrick on bass and Chapman stick.

More U.S. dates are expected to be added to the 2022 trek. The band also will be touring the U.K. in April and mainland Europe in May and June.

Visit CarlPalmer.com to check out ELP Legacy’s full list of upcoming tour dates.

