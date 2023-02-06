Carlos Santana announces fall Las Vegas residency dates

Credit: Denise Truscello

Carlos Santana is extending his residency in Las Vegas. The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his band have just added a string of fall dates at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This is the 11th year Carlos is headlining the residency.

The 16 new dates for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live will be happening in September and November. The first set runs from September 6 to September 17, followed by shows from November 1 to November 12.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale February 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Santana wrapped up his latest set of House of Blues dates on Sunday and will return to the venue in May, with dates confirmed from May 17 to May 28. Tickets for those shows are on sale now. A complete list of Santana tour dates can be found at santana.com.

