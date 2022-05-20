Carlos Santana documentary being filmed; Santana extends Las Vegas residency

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for House of Blues Las Vegas

An in-depth documentary about the life of rock-guitar legend Carlos Santana is currently in the works and is being directed by Emmy-winning Mexican American filmmaker Rudy Valdez.

The as-yet-untitled film will examine Santana’s life and musical journey from a teenage street musician to leading a world famous and Grammy-winning rock band. The movie will feature previously unseen archival film footage and and unheard songs.

The film is being produced by Imagine Documentaries in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment. Imagine co-founders Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are executive producing the project.

“I am honored and grateful to have partnered with Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music to bring my story to light,” Santana says, noting that his story “is one of triumph and adventurousness.”

He adds, “The intentionality of this film is to touch people’s hearts and to inspire people to reconnect with their own light that they may ignite blessings and miracles.”

Meanwhile, Imagine executive Justin Wilkes says, “We’re thrilled that Carlos has entrusted us with bringing his incredibly inspirational story to life in this film. He is one of the greatest musicians of all time, and throughout his career, Santana has unapologetically broken down borders and reinvented a tone universally celebrated across the globe.”

In other news, the 10th anniversary of the start of Santana’s first Las Vegas residency show at the House of Blues was celebrated on Wednesday with a ceremony at the venue.

At the event, the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was presented with the Las Vegas Icon Award by county commissioner Justin Jones. Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, announced that Santana had signed a multiyear extension to his House of Blues residency.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.