Carlos Santana glad his recently launched coffee company is helping raise money for in-need children

Last year, Carlos Santana launched his own coffee company that sells various roasts and blends, with a portion of the money from sales going to the Milagro Foundation, the charity he co-founded that helps young people in impoverished communities around the world.

Carlos tells ABC Audio that he’s “very grateful and honored” that Icon Global Coffee Company, which partnered with him to help him launch his own brand, “would trust their company to align with our name, because…it feels good that people trust your impeccable integrity.”

He adds, “That creates velocity, traction, and we’re able to be of service to Milagro Foundation and to many children all over the world.”

Santana notes that coffee has been part of his life since he was a child in Mexico and, later, in San Francisco.

As the legendary guitarist notes, “It’s always something that ignites your body to have more energy to…not only get through the day, but to get to accomplish what you need to accomplish.”

The Carlos Santana Coffee Company offers six varieties of coffee, each named after a Santana song, album or tour. Carlos tells ABC Audio that his own favorite is the “Smooth Blend,” which is a medium roast.

“There’s something about Smooth that is not overbearing, [not] too strong or too light,” he says. “It’s just enough to ignite stimulation for you not to be jittery or edgy or anything like that, but awakened.”



Santana’s coffees currently can be purchased at CarlosSantanaCoffeeCo.com. You also can join the company’s Coffee Club, which offers subscriptions where you will be sent orders on a regular basis. Meanwhile, a rep for Carlos tells ABC Audio that plans are in the works make the coffee available at retail outlets.

