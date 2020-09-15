Carlos Santana launches new coffee company to help support his Milagro Foundation charity

Credit: Roberto Finizio

Talk about a smooth move! Carlos Santana has launched his own coffee company that sells a variety of roasts while also raising money for the Milagro Foundation, the charity he helped establish that seeks to aid young people in underprivileged communities around the world.

The Carlos Santana Coffee Company has partnered with fourth-generation roasters to create a line of premium coffees using high-quality beans from across the globe. According to a statement, all of the beans “are ethically and sustainably sourced,” and each bag is fresh-roasted.

The company offers six varieties of coffee, each named after a Santana song or album. Among them is, you guessed it, the “Smooth Blend,” which is a medium roast. There’s also the “Oye Como Va Blend,” “Evil Ways Blend” and “Power of Peace Blend Fair-Trade Organic Certified Blend,” which are dark roasts; the “Essential Santana Blend,” which is a light/medium roast; and the “Global Consciousness Blend,” a medium roast.

Each blend is available in caffeinated and decaffeinated versions.

Besides buying the coffees by the bag, you can sign up for a coffee club subscription service that will deliver a regularly scheduled order to your door.

Part of the proceeds from the coffee will go toward the Milagro Foundation. In addition, a line of Carlos Santana Coffee Company merchandise is available for purchase at the company’s website, and sales of the items also will benefit the foundation. They include hoodies, T-shirts and a hat.

In a YouTube video promoting the coffee company, Carlos shares some recollections about drinking coffee in his hometown of Autlan, Mexico, and explains how becoming aware of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. inspired him to start the Milagro Foundation.

By Matt Friedlander

