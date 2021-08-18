Carlos Santana reveals details of new album ‘Blessings and Miracles’; first single “Move” out today

BMG

Carlos Santana has announced details of his new album, Blessings and Miracles, which is set to be released on October 15.

The star-studded track list features the album’s first single, “Move,” which re-teams Santana with his “Smooth” collaborator Rob Thomas. “Move” is out today.

The album’s second single, a track called “She’s Fire,” was written by Diane Warren and features rapper G-Eazy.

Blessings and Miracles also features collaborations with Steve Winwood, Kirk Hammett, country star Chris Stapleton, pop star Ally Brooke and more.

“The title of this album comes from my belief that we’re born with heavenly powers that allows us to create blessings and miracles,” Santana says in a statement. “The world programs you to be unworthy of those gifts, but we have to utilize light, spirit and soul — they’re indestructible and immutable. Those are the three main elements on this album.”

On August 25, Santana resumes his Las Vegas residency and on September 11, he’ll kick off his Blessings and Miracles tour at the Borgata Spa & Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

You can pre-order Blessings and Miracles now. Here is the track list:

“Ghost of Future Pull”/”New Light”

“Santana Celebration”

“Rumbalero” (featuring Salvador Santana & Asdru Sierra)

“Joy” (Carlos Santana & Chris Stapleton)

“Move” (Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas, Zac Barnett & American Authors)

“A Whiter Shade of Pale” (featuring Steve Winwood)

“Break” (featuring Ally Brooke)

“She’s Fire” (Diane Warren, G-Eazy & Carlos Santana)

“Peace Power” (featuring Corey Glover)

“America for Sale” (featuring Kirk Hammett & Marc Osegueda)

“Breathing Underwater” (featuring Stella Santana, Avi Snow, MVCA)

“Mother Yes”

“Song for Cindy”

“Angel Choir” (featuring Gayle Moran Corea)/ “All Together” (featuring Chick Corea)

“Ghost of Future Pull II”

