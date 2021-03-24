Carlos Santana says he's almost finished with new album that will feature Kirk Hammett, other stars

Credit: Roberto Finizio

Carlos Santana and his band haven’t been able to tour since early 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the guitar legend says, on a positive note, the health crisis has given him time to move forward with multiple recording projects.

Santana tells ABC Audio that he has three albums on the way, including one titled Blessings and Miracles that’s 90-percent completed, and that will feature a guest appearance by another lauded rock guitarist.

“[M]y brother Kirk Hammett from Metallica is playing [on it],” Carlos reveals. “He’s tearing it up.”

Santana reports that Steve Winwood and Living Colour frontman Corey Glover also may be featured on the album.

Interestingly, Hammett and Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid both contributed to the latest studio album by Carlos’ wife, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, 2020’s Give the Drummer Some. Carlos also plays guitar on several tracks on that record.

Carlos, meanwhile, also says hit-making songwriter Diane Warren, who penned Ringo Starr‘s recent single, “Here’s to the Nights,” has contributed a pair of tunes to Blessings and Miracles.

Reflecting on the time the pandemic has given him to focus on being creative, Santana tells ABC Audio, “I just feel really, really grateful. I’m 73 and…because of this time that I’m allowed to just replenish and nourish…[a]ll the notes are like really, really juicy and powerful.”

As for when Santana may be able to tour again, Carlos says, “We’re all waiting patiently to get the green light. We don’t even have the yellow light yet. It’s still red. But it’s encouraging to see that auditoriums and coliseums are starting to open up in certain places. More restaurants are opening up, it seems like slowly but surely, because of the vaccine.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.