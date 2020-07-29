Carlos Santana says he's creating more new music with his wife, wants to do a Sonny Sharrock tribute album

Courtesy of Universal Tone Management

Carlos Santana lent his guitar talents to eight songs from the upcoming solo album by his wife, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, Give the Drummer Some, which will be released on September 18.

The rock-guitar legend, who’s been self-quarantining with his wife in Hawaii since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. in March, recently told ABC Audio that he and Cindy are continuing to work on new music together while in lockdown, and he also reveals that he has some other projects that he’s hoping to focus on soon.

“Cindy and I, we’re both creating music for her new album, after this [one that’s] soon to be released,” Carlos explained.

He added that he also wants to do a project paying tribute to late jazz guitarist Sonny Sharrock — who died in 1994 — with help from famed avant-jazz sax player Pharoah Sanders and members of Sharrock’s band.

Carlos also told ABC Audio that he’s interested in doing a record that will showcase his singing voice, although he just may have been making a joke with regard to this project.

“Eventually, I’ll get around to doing a singing album, because Cindy and Eric Clapton are pushing me to sing more. Not less, but more,” Carlos said, while his wife chuckled. “So, I’m gonna sing ‘O Sole Mio’ and ‘Nature Boy’ and ‘Danny Boy.'”



As previously reported, Cindy Santana’s album will include a cover of John Lennon‘s classic peace anthem “Imagine” on which Carlos plays guitar and that was initially released as a digital single in May as part of the SongAid campaign, which benefits the WhyHunger charity’s Rapid Response Fund. Give the Drummer Some also will feature Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, Living Colour‘s Vernon Reid and jazz-fusion great John McLaughlin.

