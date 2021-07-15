Carlos Santana shares new details about band’s upcoming album, ‘Blessings and Miracles,’ due out this fall

Credit: Roberto Finizio

A few months ago, Carlos Santana told ABC Audio that his band will be releasing a new album later this year titled Blessings and Miracles, and in a new interview with the network, the guitar legend shares some updated details about the project.

Carlos reveals that the album was “just completed” and is due out in the fall. An eclectic list of artists contributed to the record, which Santana says will feature various musical genres, including “country, gospel and reggae.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also reports that country star Chris Stapleton “wrote an incredible song for us, ‘Joy,'” and that hit-making pop songwriter Diane Warren “wrote some great songs” for the project as well.

In the previous interview, Carlos told ABC Audio that Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will be featured on the album, and that Steve Winwood and Living Colour frontman Corey Glover also might appear on the record. Santana now confirms that Winwood and Glover will be on the album, and says Hammett will be featured on a track alongside Mark Osegueda, lead singer of the Bay Area thrash-metal band Death Angel.

In addition, Ally Brooke of the girl group Fifth Harmony also sings on Blessings and Miracles.

“This new album is going to blow a lot of people [away],” Carlos gushes.

Meanwhile, Santana says he’s feeling great about still creating vibrant music at this time in his life.

“I just feel like it’s wonderful to be 73 years old, young, and be relevant, and stay relevant,” he declares. “You know, it’s quite a gift from God, man.”

Carlos adds, “I’m still dreaming of doing music with new musicians and discovering new avenues to the unknown and unpredictability.”

