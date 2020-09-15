Carlos Santana, Sting to appear on livestream event celebrating new Narada Michael Walden album

Courtesy of Laudable Productions

Carlos Santana and Sting are among the artists set to take part in a virtual event this Saturday, September 19, celebrating the recent release of Immortality, the latest solo album by renowned producer, drummer and songwriter Narada Michael Walden.

The livestream gathering, which will be viewable on YouTube and Facebook starting at 10 p.m. ET, will feature conversations with Sting, Santana, Carlos’ wife Cindy Blackman Santana, and a number of other musicians chatting about their relationship with Narada.

The event also will offer a look at Walden’s long and successful career, which has included collaborations as a songwriter and producer with Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Clarence Clemons and many others. In addition, the livestream will feature the premiere of a music video for “We Can Live Forever,” the lead track from Immortality, and a screening of the recent video for new COVID-themed tune “The Quarantine Blues” that Narada recorded remotely with Carlos and Cindy Santana and jazz-fusion legend John McLaughlin.

Narada, who plays drums and keyboards on Immortality, notes that the album is geared more toward jazz fusion and progressive rock than pop music.

“I love pop music, but I come from a world in which we mix it all up together — jazz, rock, pop, funk, soul and R&B,” he explains. “That’s what fusion is all about. A lot of my early fans still want to hear me stretch out and fly, so this record is me drumming and singing and putting my heart out to them.”

As previously reported, Walden also recently produced several tracks for Cindy Blackman Santana’s upcoming solo album, Give the Drummer Some, which will be released this Friday, September 18. Among the songs is the cover of John Lennon‘s “Imagine,” on which Cindy collaborated with Carlos.

By Matt Friedlander

