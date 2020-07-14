Carlos Santana, The Doors' John Densmore to be featured on new 'People Have the Power' podcast series

Courtesy of Universal Tone Management; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Management and Live Nation

Carlos Santana and Doors drummer John Densmore are among the musicians and artists that will be featured on upcoming episodes of a new podcast series called People Have the Power that premiered today on the American Songwriter Podcast Network.

The series, which is named after a Patti Smith song, will feature various artists having in-depth discussions about their favorite protest songs with respected music journalist Steve Baltin.

The series debuted today with an episode featuring popular contemporary artist Shepard Fairey, who reveals how songs by The Clash, Bob Marley and Public Enemy helped shape his work. New podcasts will premiere every other Tuesday.

On what inspired the podcast, Baltin tells American Songwriter, “I have always been drawn to music that delivers a message, from John Lennon and Bob Marley to U2 and Rage Against the Machine. And growing up musically in the ’80s I was incredibly impacted by seeing the Amnesty tours in ’86 and ’88 with U2, Bruce Springsteen, Tracy Chapman, Peter Gabriel, Sting and more…Music can have a profound impact and I want to share that same message.”

Baltin also reveals that during Densmore’s podcast, John describes how one of Bob Dylan‘s songs helped get him out of the Vietnam War.

Santana, meanwhile, will be featured with his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, who plays drums in Carlos’ band and who’s a solo artist in her own right. The couple recently collaborated on a cover of Lennon’s classic peace anthem, “Imagine.”

Other artists scheduled to be featured on upcoming episodes of the People Have the Power podcast include Alanis Morrisette, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, and Indigo Girls.

By Matt Friedlander

