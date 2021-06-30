Carlos Santana to receive the Legend Award at the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Awards in October

Courtesy of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation

Carlos Santana will be honored with the Legend Award at the 34th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, which will be broadcast October 8 on PBS.

The event also will feature a musical salute to the rock guitar great that will showcase performances by multiple artists.

“With gratitude, I am deeply honored to be receiving the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Legend Award,” Carlos says in a statement.

He adds, “I am grateful to the Latin Community and to everyone who feels oneness with our mission to bring equality, fairness, justice, unity, and harmony. We wake up every day to touch people’s hearts with our music, spirits, vision, and to make a difference in the world, for the highest good for life, people, and the planet.”

Adds Jose Antonio Tijerino, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation’s president and CEO, “As we focus on diversity and inclusion, Carlos has been doing exactly that since he started his remarkable career by blending genres to create an alchemy of sound, spirit and energy since he started including rock, jazz, blues, Latin and African rhythms, among others.”

“His approach to music is a model for how our country and world should unite,” Tijerino adds.

In honoring Santana, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation points out some of the 73-year-old guitarist’s many career achievements: induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, 10 Grammy Awards, three Latin Grammy Awards, and the Kennedy Center Honors prize in 2013.

Like last year’s Hispanic Heritage Awards, the 2021 edition will not be an in-person event, but rather will feature filmed performances and segments captured at various locations in the U.S. and Latin America.

