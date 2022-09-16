Carlos Santana, wife Cindy featured on new song supporting women’s reproductive rights

Credit: Tim Mossholder

Guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, have lent their talents to a new song called “It’s My Body” by the duo 2TSpark!

The song, which was written as a rallying cry for women’s reproductive rights, will be released as a digital single on Saturday, September 17. You can check out a companion video now on 2TSpark!’s official YouTube channel. The tune was co-written and sung by the duo of singer/songwriter/musicians Tracy Blackman and Tina “Bean” Blaine.

“We all hope that this video and song will help raise awareness around the globe and raise funds for organizations that are dedicated to supporting women’s rights and their reproductive freedom,” says Tracy. “After Bean and I recorded the song … my sister Cindy heard it and said she’d put down drum parts. Then my brother-in-law Carlos heard the song. He loved it, couldn’t stop playing it. Then he said he wanted to play on it, and the project took off from there.”

Adds Bean, “We wrote ‘It’s My Body’ during a marimba jam in response to the Texas abortion ban that passed in September 2021. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, we felt an urgency to share this message.”

Proceeds from the track will be donated to several organizations that support reproductive rights, including Planned Parenthood and National Organization of Women.

The video features a montage of photos and footage from pro-choice protests through the years, as well as images of women of various ages and ethnicities.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.