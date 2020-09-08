Carlos Santana's Milagro Foundation helps launch New Hampshire Rocks! music-education initiative

Credit: Roberto Finizio

Carlos Santana‘s Milagro Foundation is helping to bring music education to more students across the state of New Hampshire thanks to a new program called New Hampshire Rocks!

The initiative is a partnership between the Milagro Foundation, the Little Kids Rock organization, the New Hampshire Department of Education and the Graystone Builders Inc. construction company, who have donated a total of almost $85,000 to the state’s public schools. The money is being used to buy musical instruments for students and teachers, and to help fund curricular resources and underwrite professional development.

Starting on August 31, thirty music teachers in New Hampshire began being provided with curriculum and training to prepare them to deliver music instruction to students either in person or online, depending on how the COVOD-19 pandemic affects various school districts.

Thirteen of the teachers will receive instruments to use for their respective programs, which potentially will impact almost 6,000 students.

The Milagro Foundation has worked with Little Kids Rock on a variety of charitable programs dating back to 2002.

A new video message from Carlos Santana praising Little Kids Rock for the work it does has been posted on the charity’s official YouTube channel.

“For me, there is no greater joy than seeing the transformative powers that music can bring to a child,” the guitar legend says in the clip. “I know firsthand how it changed my life. It gave me a vocabulary and a confidence to know that I am significant, meaningful, and that I can make a difference in the world. That is what Little Kids Rock brings to these children — the knowledge that they are all of these things and can touch people’s hearts and make a difference in the world.”

Visit LittleKidsRock.org for more information.

By Matt Friedlander

