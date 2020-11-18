Carlos Santana's Milagro Foundation launches new college scholarship program for Bay Area students

Credit: Maryanne Bilham

Carlos Santana‘s Milagro Foundation has partnered with the 10,000 Degrees organization, which supports the educational goals of Bay Area students from low-income backgrounds, to launch the Santana Scholars Program.

The foundation is donating $100,000 to the initiative, which will provide grants to students in financial need who will become the first people in their families to attend college. The grants will be awarded annually to college-bound students who go to high school in the northern Bay Area of San Francisco, where the Milagro Foundation and 10,000 Degrees are based.

Five Bay Area students will receive the first grants, which in addition to going toward paying for their schooling will also help provide financial aid counseling and management, organize mentorship from local peers and more.

Carlos Santana says of the Scholars Program, “Whether at home or in school, you are being given a menu to learn who you are already…wisdom, brilliance, elegance, decent with impeccable integrity, in other words, you are the bright shining future.”

Adds 10,000 Degrees CEO Kim Mazzuca, “It is an honor to have this opportunity to partner with Carlos and everyone at the Milagro Foundation — they are people who care deeply about the world and who have dedicated their lives to giving opportunities to others…[T]ogether, we know, we can have an even greater impact — inspiring more students from low-income backgrounds to achieve their educational dreams and to go on to positively impact their communities.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.