Carlson: Iraqis Are ‘Semi-literate Primitive Monkeys’

New audio is being released highlighting new, offensive comments made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and it’s not good.

Some of the comments are derogatory to African Americans, immigrants and women.

He also admits that he is a bigot for not supporting Islam and he is unbound by PC rules especially as it relates to immigrants.

Tucker responded to the release of the audio from his 2006 interview with Bubba the Love Sponge:

“There’s really not that much you can do to respond. It’s pointless to try to explain how the words were spoken in jest or taken out of context, or in any case, bear no resemblance to what you actually think or would want for the country. None of that matters. Nobody cares. You know the role you’re required to play. You are a sinner that needs the forgiveness of Twitter. It’s a bewildering moment, especially when the quotes in question are more than a decade old.”