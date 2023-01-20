Carly Simon drops “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard it Should Be” from upcoming ‘Live At Grand Central’ album

MRI/Legacy Recordings

Carly Simon will release her surprise 1995 concert, Live at Grand Central, on audio and Blu-ray for the first time later this month, and she’s giving a first taste of what to expect. The newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is sharing her performance of “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be.”

Live at Grand Central was a surprise performance Carly and her band put on in the middle of the main terminal of New York’s Grand Central Station; it was her first concert in 14 years. It previously aired as a Lifetime television special and was later released on VHS.

The release, which features 15 tracks, including “Anticipation,” “Haven’t Got Time For The Pain” and “Let The River Run,” is due out January 27 on Blu-ray, CD, vinyl and digital streaming platforms.

