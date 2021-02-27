Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow, Sammy Hagar & more playing Rock 'n' Relief benefit livestream concert

Courtesy of CORE

Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow and Sammy Hagar with his current band The Circle are among dozens of artists that will be featured performing during Rock ‘n’ Relief, an upcoming benefit livestream concert.

The two-day virtual event will raise money for the Los Angeles-based organization Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, which was co-founded by actor Sean Penn and which is working to “provide equitable access to free testing and vaccines” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature both live and virtual performances. Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes curated the lineup, and also will be performing. Other artists on the bill include Jewel, Ziggy Marley, Jane’s Addiction‘s Perry Farrell, Foo Fighters, Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale, Tracy Bonham, Macy Gray, James Blunt, Juliette Lewis, Kevin Bacon and Aloe Blacc.

Rock ‘n’ Relief will stream via the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Rolling Stone magazine’s YouTube.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.