Carly Simon writing memoir about her friendship with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

People reports that the book is called Touched by the Sun, and it'll arrive October 22. According to People, the book is described by the publisher as an "intimate, vulnerable, and insightful portrait of the bond that grew between two iconic and starkly different American women."

Carly and Onassis first met during a party on Martha's Vineyard and struck up their unlikely friendship. In the '80s and '90s, Onassis was Carly's editor when the singer began writing children's books.

"When I first met Jackie, I didn't imagine we had that much in common much less expect her to become my book editor, confidant, protective mother figure, and mischievous pal," People quotes Simon as saying in a statement.

"She arrived when I least expected to make a new friend and she stayed up until the time of her death [in 1994]," she adds.

Carly goes on to say, "In the last few years, I found myself doing what I've done with all the other things in my life that were too big to look at directly and too important to understand fully as they were happening: I put it down on paper. I found that writing about our time together was the only way to begin to know what she meant to me."

She adds, "Publicly, Jackie was important to all of us, but privately, out of the public eye, I loved her. I wanted to share my experience of her."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.