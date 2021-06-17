Carmine Appice says unreleased 1974 Beck, Bogert & Appice live album recorded in London is due out soon

David Warner Ellis/Redferns

Carmine Appice says a previously unreleased 1974 live album by Beck, Bogert & Appice, the short-lived power trio that also featured U.K. guitar legend Jeff Beck and Carmine’s late Vanilla Fudge and Cactus band mate Tim Bogert on bass, should be hitting stores in the not-too-distant future.

The legendary drummer tells ABC Audio that the album captures one of the group’s last concerts ever, a show that took place in January 1974 at London’s famed Rainbow Theatre.

“[W]e were trying to do a second album [following the group’s self-titled 1973 debut], and we could not get the feel in the studio,” the legendary drummer explains. “So what we did was we recorded seven new songs live and three old songs. We did, like, ‘Livin’ Alone,’ ‘Superstition’ and ‘Lady’ from the [first] album. All the other ones are new.”

The trio actually played two concerts that day, but the group split up before the planned album was finished, and recordings of the shows have never officially been released.

However, Carmine says he recently helped Beck’s engineer mix the Rainbow concert, and “it really sounds great.” He adds that the album is ready to go, he’s just not exactly sure when it will come out.

“Jeff and his people have had it for a couple of years,” Appice notes. “Before Tim passed, we signed contracts to get it out.”

Carmine says his old friend and frequent collaborator Bogert, who died of cancer at age 76 this past January, was in fine form at the Rainbow concert.

“I got to say, Tim Bogert played and sang his butt off on that,” he gushes. “[He] sounded great.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.