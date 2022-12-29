Carnival Cruise Line Names Emeril Lagasse CCO

Emeril Lagasse has been named the Chief Culinary Officer of Carnival Cruise Lines.

This will be for 24 of their ships.

The company’s president said in a statement, “Food is key to the fun of a Carnival cruise. Emeril’s restaurants on our two new ships have been a great addition to our dining offerings, and guests rave about the food, which will also be on Carnival Jubilee come next December.”

They added, “With Emeril’s culinary expertise and broader profile on our ships, along with our wildly popular partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri, Carnival will feature two iconic talents in the food and dining industry across our fleet.”

As many know, Lagasse is known for his New Orleans-style Creole and Cajun cuisine.

