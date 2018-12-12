Carol Burnett To Receive First Honorary Golden Globe TV Award

She is TV royalty. So it’s only fitting that Carol Burnett receive the Golden Globes first honorary award.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s new lifetime achievement award will be going to Burnett. Even better than that, the award will be forever named in her honor.

The description of the award? It’s the Globes way of honoring “the highest level of achievement in the medium” of TV.

The HFPA says future recipients “will be chosen based on their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences.”

Have any potential honorees in mind for next year? Who in the world of TV deserves such an honor?