It’s time to let the cat out of the bag, Carole Baskin is getting her own TV show. The Tiger King star will star in an unscripted series opposite her husband as the two try to call out those involved in animal abuse and exploitation. “This is a chance to use our new platform to battle the everyday evils facing big cats and so many other animals,” the Baskins said in an interview. A title and release date for the show hasn’t been released. Will you be watching Carole’s new show?