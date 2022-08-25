Carole King advocates for forest preservation in ‘NY Times’ essay

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Carole King has contributed a guest essay in Thursday’s The New York Times, advocating for the protection of America’s forests.

Titled “It Costs Nothing to Leave Our Trees as They Are,” the essay calls on the U.S. government to take action against commercial logging.

“The effects of the climate crisis are undeniable,” the singer-songwriter writes. “People are suffering, and the scale of the problem sometimes makes us feel helpless. But the public can do something right now by asking President Biden — in numbers too big to ignore — to use all of his powers to stop the logging of the nation’s mature and old-growth forests.”

She implores the president to issue an executive order “immediately” to take steps to stop commercial logging on public land.

Carole concludes, “In 1970, my collaborator Toni Stern wrote the lyrics to my most popular song, ‘It’s Too Late.’ That title should not refer to the climate. That’s why, at age 80, I’m using my voice to call on President Biden to stop commercial logging in our national forests. Please add your voice to mine.”

